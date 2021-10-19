Name: Eliza Borer
School: Pope John
Grade: Freshman
Parents: David & Lindy Borer
Position: Middle hitter #5
What are your personal goals for the season? My personal goals for the season are to improve my volleyball skills and make them consistent.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? One time I almost fell into the net off of a box while practicing hitting outside hits.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My coaches and the older girls have been my biggest mentors for volleyball because they always push me to do my best and help me to continue to improve.
What is your favorite song for warmups? I Gotta Feeling- The Black Eyed Peas