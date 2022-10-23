Name: Eliza Borer
School: Pope John
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: October 23, 2022 @ 9:47 pm
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: David and Lindy Borer
Position: Middle hitter
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? To always push to do my best and never give up
What is your favorite memory from your sport? The bus rides to and from away games with my team
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? I would use some to travel, donate some and save the rest for the future