Get to know Wolfpack freshman Elise Ruterbories in her player profile.
Name: Elise Ruterbories
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Paul and Erin Ruterbories
Position: Middle Hitter/ Setter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them?
Sam Foltz has influenced my playing style the most because you never know when you’ll play your last game so play list it is.
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? The Husker prayer
What song do you want to describe your season and why? The song I want to represent my season is “We are the Champions” by Queen because I want to have an undefeated season.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Something my coach has taught me is to push harder when you are tired.