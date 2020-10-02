Get to know Bobcat senior Eli Thiele in his player profile.
Name: Eli Thiele
School: Summerland
Grade: Senior
Parents: Jim and Leenda Thiele
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Usain Bolt, he’s the fastest man in the world and just the right amount of cocky.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Definitely watching the girls run. Gets me in the mood to run hard.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Superspeed, I would win every meet.
What inspires you to play and do your best? God