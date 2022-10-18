Parents: Aaron and Sara Parks
Position (if applicable): Defensive end, tight end
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? That hard work and cooperation takes you a long ways.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Playoffs last year, how hyped the environment and players were
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Well, it would be a charter bus so we could have a decent ride to the games, but invest about 5 million in stocks and spend the rest on random things.