Name: Dylon Lueking
School: EPPJ
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Name: Dylon Lueking
School: EPPJ
Grade: Junior
Parents: Monte Lueking and Jill Switzer
Position: Guard/ Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Making it to state last year and beating Bloomfield in sub-district
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Definitely Myles because he always has the best playlists.