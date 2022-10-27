Name: Dylan Wright
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Name: Dylan Wright
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Michael and Amy Wright
Position: Safety, H-back
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? If you are going to talk, then you better be ready, your team counts on you to show up.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Whenever my teammates make jokes about each other.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? I would invest $8 million into different companies and spend the other $2 million on my family.