Name: Dylan Rotherham
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Eddie and Karen Rotherham
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Meeting teammates and becoming friends with everyone
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Jaykwon Petite, he has great taste