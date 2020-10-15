Ottis
Get to know Falcon freshman Dominic Ottis in his player profile.

Name: Dominic Ottis

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Lindsay Ottis

Position: Guard, DE

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks player, he got a starting position as a rookie

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Playing music with all my teammates

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Cure all sickness

What inspires you to play and do your best? The upperclassmen push me a lot in the weightroom and on the field

 

