Get to know Falcon freshman Dominic Ottis in his player profile.
Name: Dominic Ottis
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Lindsay Ottis
Position: Guard, DE
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks player, he got a starting position as a rookie
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Playing music with all my teammates
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Cure all sickness
What inspires you to play and do your best? The upperclassmen push me a lot in the weightroom and on the field