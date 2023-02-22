Name: Dominic Ottis
A brisk wind. Intermittent snow or scattered snow showers becoming steadier and heavier late. Low -4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 10:30 pm
Name: Dominic Ottis
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Matt and Linsay Ottis
Position (if applicable):
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Last year when we broke the school record and coach werner came into the locker room dancing to music.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Brendyn, he always knows how to turn the locker room up.