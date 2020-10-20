Kilonzo

Get to know Falcon sophomore Desirae Kilonzo in her player profile.

Name: Megan Kilonzo

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Megan and Mussy Kilonzo

Position: Middle hitter

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lexi Sun because I like the way she plays.  

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Delilah Harper.

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I would like to be able to stop time, so I can just do whatever I want. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? My mom and my coaches.

