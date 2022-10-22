Name: Desirae Kilonzo
School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Grade: Senior
Parents: Megan Kilonzo
Position (if applicable): middle hitter
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? To not worry about the last play you messed up on and focus on making the next one better.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? When Caydence woke us up in the middle of the night with her sleep talking
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Buy my family and I a new house for a fresh start