Delilah

Get to know Falcon sophomore Delilah Harper in her player profile.

Name: Delilah Harper

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Andrea Nall

Position: Libero

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lexi Sun, I like the way she plays. 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music with the team. 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Reading minds so I can know what people are thinking  

What inspires you to play and do your best? My mom, family and friends

