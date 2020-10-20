Get to know Falcon sophomore Delilah Harper in her player profile.
Name: Delilah Harper
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Andrea Nall
Position: Libero
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lexi Sun, I like the way she plays.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music with the team.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Reading minds so I can know what people are thinking
What inspires you to play and do your best? My mom, family and friends