Dawson Hansen

Name: Dawson Hansen 

School: Elkhorn Valley 

Grade: 10th 

Parents: Corinna and Jason Hansen 

Position: Wide Receiver / Linebacker 

What are your personal goals for the season? Get lots of tackles and become better as a player

What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? When coach told Carter to go for a pass

Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? Probably dad because he’s always telling me to not be afraid of anyone. 

What is your favorite song for warmups? Been Turnt or Lose Yourself.

