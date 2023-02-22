Name: Dawson Hansen
Variable clouds and becoming windy with snow showers. Low -3F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 9:39 pm
Name: Dawson Hansen
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Jason and Cori Hansen
Position (if applicable): Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Playing in the NVC Championship freshman year.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Myself, no one else has good music.