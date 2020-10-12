Get to know Wolfpack sophomore David Durre in his player profile.
Name: David Durre
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Tory and David Durre
Position: Line
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listen to music.
