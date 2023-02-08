Name: Daniela Parra
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 12:58 am
Grade: Junior
Parents: Sara Sanchez and Manuel Parra
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? When Tanner went the wrong way on the highway.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Abby & Belitz cause she has some good songs for everything.