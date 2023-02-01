Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 4:16 pm
Name: Dane Schmoldt
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Aaron and Coriann Schmoldt
Weight Class: 145
What is your favorite memory from this sport? Winning
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Carson because he plays good music