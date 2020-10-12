corbin

Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Corbin Kinney in his player profile.

Name: Corbin Kinney

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Matthew and Katrina Kinney and Sarah Kumm

Position: RB/ Safety 

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Aaron Rodgers

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Blare music in the locker room and encourage each other till the coach comes. 

What song do you want to describe your season and why?  I’m Ready- AJR

What inspires you to play and do your best? The winner is the worker.

