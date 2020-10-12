Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Corbin Kinney in his player profile.
Name: Corbin Kinney
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Matthew and Katrina Kinney and Sarah Kumm
Position: RB/ Safety
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Aaron Rodgers
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Blare music in the locker room and encourage each other till the coach comes.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? I’m Ready- AJR
What inspires you to play and do your best? The winner is the worker.