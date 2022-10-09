Parents: Matthew and Katrina Kinney
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? Most valuable lesson would have to be working together and building on each other as a team.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Favorite memory is at the beginning of practice we "gift" her with our car keys.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? With the 10 million dollars, I would give portions to my family as an anonymous donation, then I'd save some for spending and finally I would invest the rest into savings and retirement.