Name: Corbin Kinney
School: EPPJ
Grade: Senior
Parents: Matthew and Katrina Kinney
Position: Guard/ Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Falling off the stage at West Holt at NVC
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Austin Good, he fulfills the country music