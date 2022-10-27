Name: Corbin Hoefer
Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 11:59 am
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Trent and Hannah Hoefer
Position: Running back
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? Give everything you do 100%.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Coach Beacom yelling at me as a student manager and still yelling at me as a freshman.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Try to use it for smart things in my future, my future is the most important thing right now.