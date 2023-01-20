Name: Connor Thomson
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Gina Thomson and the late Kieth Thomson
Weight Class: 138
What is your favorite memory from this sport? Staying in a hotel at districts with Matt and Willis and eating a lot of food.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Kendrick, he always has the tunes