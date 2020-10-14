Get to know Wolfpack junior Colton Wright in his player profile.
Name: Colton Wright
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Junior
Parents: Pamela and Chet Wright
Position: TE, OE
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? My favorite athlete is Ezekiel Elliott because of his work ethic.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to pregame jams.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? It would be the power to teleport. I would use it to go from place to place really quick.
What inspires you to play and do your best? It’s just the fact that everyday you have the opportunity to get better and better.