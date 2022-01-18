Colton

Name: Colton Wright 

School: Elgin Public 

Grade: Senior 

Sport: Basketball 

Position (if applicable): Power Forward  

Parents: Pam and Chet Wright 

What is the most important lesson this sport teaches you?

This sport teaches you how to communicate and work well with four other people at the same time in an intense environment. 

What was your dream job when you were in kindergarten?

I wanted to be an NFL player. 

What is your favorite practice drill and why?

Circle the wagon because it is pure chaos which simulates what it’s like in basketball games sometimes.

