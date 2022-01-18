Name: Colton Wright
School: Elgin Public
Grade: Senior
Sport: Basketball
Position (if applicable): Power Forward
Parents: Pam and Chet Wright
What is the most important lesson this sport teaches you?
This sport teaches you how to communicate and work well with four other people at the same time in an intense environment.
What was your dream job when you were in kindergarten?
I wanted to be an NFL player.
What is your favorite practice drill and why?
Circle the wagon because it is pure chaos which simulates what it’s like in basketball games sometimes.