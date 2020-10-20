Colton

Get to know Warrior senior Colton Klabenes in his player profile.

​Name: Colton Klabenes

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Senior

Parents: Stacy Klabenes and Julie Klabenes

Position: Left Guard

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Dawson Kaup, because he is a legend

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jammin with my team before we play 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? To fly, I would fly all over 

What inspires you to play and do your best? My dad and my coach

0
0
0
0
0