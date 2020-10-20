Get to know Warrior senior Colton Klabenes in his player profile.
Name: Colton Klabenes
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Stacy Klabenes and Julie Klabenes
Position: Left Guard
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Dawson Kaup, because he is a legend
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jammin with my team before we play
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? To fly, I would fly all over
What inspires you to play and do your best? My dad and my coach