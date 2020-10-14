Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Collin Lindgren in his player profile.
Name: Collin Lindgren
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Jim and Becky Lindgren
Position: RB/OL
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them?
Patrick Ma III, very talented.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Everything
If you had a superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Ironman-like power. Save the world.
What inspires you to play and do your best? That fact that people say I'm horrible