Collin

Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Collin Lindgren in his player profile.

​Name: Collin Lindgren

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Jim and Becky Lindgren

Position: RB/OL

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? 

Patrick Ma III, very talented.

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Everything

If you had a superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Ironman-like power. Save the world. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? That fact that people say I'm horrible

0
0
0
0
0