Get to know Bobcat freshman Cody Wickersham in his player profile.
Name: Cody Wickersham
School: Summerland
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Kerry and Darin Wickersham
Position: Tailback
What athlete has influenced your playing style the most? Ameer Abdullah
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Relax, listen to music and think about the game.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Here Comes the Boom because this year we’re gonna lay some people out.
What is something your coach has taught you that will stick with you? Focus on what’s important now