Get to know Warrior senior Claire Whitesel in her player profile.
Name: Claire Whitesel
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Brian and Erin Whitesel
Position: Setter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? N/A
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music and talking to my friends
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super speed because then I would be able to get to every ball and have a perfect set.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My team