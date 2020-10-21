Claire

Get to know Warrior senior Claire Whitesel in her player profile.

Name: Claire Whitesel

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Senior

Parents: Brian and Erin Whitesel

Position: Setter

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? N/A

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music and talking to my friends 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super speed because then I would be able to get to every ball and have a perfect set.

What inspires you to play and do your best? My team

