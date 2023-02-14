Name: Christian Rodgers
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Mary and Jerry Finkral
Position (if applicable): Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Getting to play on varsity last year.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Colson because he is the best at playing music.