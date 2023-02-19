Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 12:24 am
Gene and Carol Schacht of Clearwater are celebrating 65 years of marriage on February 21, 2023. Please help them celebrate by sharing an anniversary card in their honor. Cards will reach them at 52109 855th Road, Clearwater, NE 68726.
Name: Christian Behnk
School: Summerland
Grade: Junior
Parents: Jerry and Patti Behnk
Position: Post
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Jaykwon has good taste