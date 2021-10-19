Name: Chloe Henn
School: Elgin Public
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Marty & Stacy Henn
Position: Outside Hitter #12
What are your personal goals for the season? Start the season strong, but finish stronger. Be the best teammate I can be.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? Charf girls and student managers doing the wave while we are conditioning.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My mom because she has taught me so much and always supported me and my team.
What is your favorite song for warmups? I don’t have a favorite warm-up song. There are too many.