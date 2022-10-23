Name: Chloe Henn
Name: Chloe Henn
School: Elgin Public
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Marty and Stacy Henn
Position: Middle hitter
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? You have to be mentally tough to be a successful volleyball player
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Being undefeated my 8th grade season and winning both tournaments
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? I would donate some of it and build a huge house