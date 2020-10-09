Get to know Warrior freshman Chase Furstenau in his player profile.
Name: Chase Furstenau
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Ryan and Shelly Furstenau
Position: Quarterback
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kobe Bryant, he had a great mentality
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Good music and team
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Can fly, so I can get places faster
What inspires you to play and do your best? Family and teammates