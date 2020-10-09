Chase

Get to know Warrior freshman Chase Furstenau in his player profile.

Name: Chase Furstenau

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Ryan and Shelly Furstenau

Position: Quarterback

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kobe Bryant, he had a great mentality

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Good music and team

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Can fly, so I can get places faster 

What inspires you to play and do your best? Family and teammates

 

