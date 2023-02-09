Name: Caydence Schumacher
School: Summerland
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Shannon and Courtney Schumacher
Position: Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Working concession in sixth grade at the Clearwater holiday tournament
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Bailey. She already dj’s in the car anyways