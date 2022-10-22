Name: Caydence Liester
School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Jazmine and Kyle Hasebroock
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? You need to trust your teammates on the court, because you can’t get every ball.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? When we didn’t lose a single game during summer league.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? I would give half to my parents because of everything they’ve done for me. I would put the other half into a bank account and investments.