CassidyBooth
Get to know Warrior freshman Cassidy Booth in her player profile.

Name: Cassidy Booth

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Tracy and Matt Booth

Position: Defensive specialist

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? My favorite athlete is Kenzie Knuckles who is libero for the Huskers and I like her hustle.

 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music gets me going

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? If I had any superpower, it would be teleportation, I would use it when I’m running late or want to get somewhere quick.

What inspires you to play and do your best? Making my coach proud

