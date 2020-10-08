Get to know Warrior freshman Cassidy Booth in her player profile.
Name: Cassidy Booth
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Tracy and Matt Booth
Position: Defensive specialist
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? My favorite athlete is Kenzie Knuckles who is libero for the Huskers and I like her hustle.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music gets me going
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? If I had any superpower, it would be teleportation, I would use it when I’m running late or want to get somewhere quick.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Making my coach proud