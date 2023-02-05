Name: Carter Werner
Name: Carter Werner
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Senior
Parents: Marty and Lisa Werner
Position: Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Going to the Concordia camp and staying in Lincoln as a team.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Coach Werner because he has good dance moves.