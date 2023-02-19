Name: Carter Bergman
School: Summerland
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Name: Carter Bergman
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Pat and Mia Bergman
Position: Forward/ Center
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Bus rides with the team
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Jaykwon, he has the best playlists.