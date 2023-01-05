Name: Carter Beckman
Grade: Senior
Parents: John and Tracy Beckman
Weight Class: 126 or 132
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Winning a state medal and putting in the work with my friends. Also eating as much food as possible at the end of every season.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Adam Veik because he always has some good rock music during practice.