Carter

Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Carter Beckman in his player profile.

Name: Carter Beckman

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: John and Tracy Beckman

Position: OL/ LB 

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? 

Jordan Burroughs because he knows how to take someone down.

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music

What song do you want to describe your season and why?  Hells Bells because they play it a Husker games 

What inspires you to play and do your best? Don’t cut corners 

 

