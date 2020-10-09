Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Carter Beckman in his player profile.
Name: Carter Beckman
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: John and Tracy Beckman
Position: OL/ LB
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them?
Jordan Burroughs because he knows how to take someone down.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Hells Bells because they play it a Husker games
What inspires you to play and do your best? Don’t cut corners