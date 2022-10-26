Name: Carson Whitesel
Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 11:49 am
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Brian and Erin Whitesel
Position: Back
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? You can’t just flip a switch on game days, you have to practice like you want to play.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Blowing out West Holt 50-6 in the district championship last year.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? I would invest some, then also have fun with some of it.