Get to know Warrior sophomore Carson Whitesel in his player profile.
Name: Carson Whitesel
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Brian and Erin Whitesel
Position: WR
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Colton Klabenes, he’s a legend
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jamming with the boys
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I would be able to teleport and get to places faster
What inspires you to play and do your best? The boys