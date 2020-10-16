Carson

Get to know Warrior sophomore Carson Whitesel in his player profile.

Name: Carson Whitesel

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Brian and Erin Whitesel

Position: WR

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them?  Colton Klabenes, he’s a legend

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jamming with the boys

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I would be able to teleport and get to places faster 

What inspires you to play and do your best? The boys

