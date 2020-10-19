Get to know Warrior junior Carson Jones in his player profile.
Name: Carson Jones
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Junior
Parents: Aaron and Timmeree Gadeken
Position: TE and DE
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Ameer Abdullah, he played for Nebraska and was good
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Fly
What inspires you to play and do your best? Team, Coach Beacom and rest of coaches