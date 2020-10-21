carney

Get to know Falcon junior Carney Black in her player profile.

Name: Carney Black

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Junior

Parents: Brandon and Sarah Black

Position: Setter

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Michael Jordan, he never gave up. 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jamming with my girls. 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Mind reading, so I can read what other players are doing  

What inspires you to play and do your best? My love for the game

0
0
0
0
0