Get to know Falcon junior Carney Black in her player profile.
Name: Carney Black
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Brandon and Sarah Black
Position: Setter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Michael Jordan, he never gave up.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jamming with my girls.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Mind reading, so I can read what other players are doing
What inspires you to play and do your best? My love for the game