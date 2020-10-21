Get to know Falcon junior Carleigh Greene in her player profile.
Name: Carleigh Greene
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Rany Greene
Position: Middle/outside
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lexi Sun, she is really good.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Read minds so I could know everything people think
What inspires you to play and do your best? Family, friends and coaches