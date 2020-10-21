greene

Get to know Falcon junior Carleigh Greene in her player profile.

Name: Carleigh Greene

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Junior

Parents: Rany Greene

Position: Middle/outside

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lexi Sun, she is really good. 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? music

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Read minds so I could know everything people think  

What inspires you to play and do your best? Family, friends and coaches

