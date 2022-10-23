Name: Camry Kittelson
Updated: October 23, 2022 @ 9:37 pm
Name: Camry Kittelson
School: Pope John
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Ryan and Casee Kittelson
Position: setter, outside
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? Hustle at all times not just when being asked
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Winning all the tournaments when we were in since 4-6 grade
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Put lots in the bank so I can save it for college