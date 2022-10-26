Name: Cameron Schindler
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Name: Cameron Schindler
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Tammy Buck and Tony Schindler
Position: TE, LB
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? Keep pushing yourself and your teammates even if you’re tired
What is your favorite memory from your sport? When Julien and Kegan race while Kegan was running forward and Julien was running backwards. Kegan won BTW.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Give my whole family some, move to Florida for awhile and try to save some money up.