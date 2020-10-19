Get to know Warrior sophomore Cameron Schindler in his player profile.
Name: Cameron Schindler
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Tammy Buck and Tony Schindler
Position: TE
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Russel Wilson, how he plays so good
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Pre-game tunes
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Invisible, mess with people
What inspires you to play and do your best? Team and coach