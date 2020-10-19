Cameron

Get to know Warrior sophomore Cameron Schindler in his player profile.

Name: Cameron Schindler

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Tammy Buck and Tony Schindler

Position: TE

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Russel Wilson, how he plays so good 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Pre-game tunes 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Invisible, mess with people 

What inspires you to play and do your best? Team and coach

