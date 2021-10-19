Name: Callie Heithoff
School: Elgin Public Schools
Grade: 9th
Parents: Todd nad Melissa Heithoff
Position: Setter/Right Side #35
What are your personal goals for the season? My personal goal is to continue to improve each game and practice.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? When Keyera got a concussion from a shanked pass.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My biggest mentors have been my coaches and teammates because they always push me to become better.
What is your favorite song for warmups? There’s to many to choose from.